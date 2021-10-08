Bay Springs Police looking for home burglary suspect

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bay Springs Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a home burglary.

The police said the break-in happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2 a.m. The man is also accused of assaulting a resident of the home.

Twenty-nine-year-old Laywaymmond McCullum was seen in the area. He has active warrants for aggravated assault, burglary and other pending charges.

Laywaymmond McCullum (Bay Springs Police Department)

“Anybody that’s helping him or hiding him will be charged for aiding and abiding a fugitive,” said Bay Springs Chief Daniel Gilmore

If you have any information on McCullum’s location, you can call The Bay Springs Police at 601-764-3122 or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-764-2588.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.