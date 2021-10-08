Win Stuff
3 arrested in connection to Wednesday Hub City shooting

Jordan Fenton, 19 (left), and Fredrick Allen, 18 (right), both of Hattiesburg, were arrested...
Jordan Fenton, 19 (left), and Fredrick Allen, 18 (right), both of Hattiesburg, were arrested and charged with one count of criminal street gang activity and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg arrested three people in an ongoing shooting investigation Thursday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, a 20-year-old man was injured during a shooting incident that happened on Wednesday.

As the investigation went on, Moore says it was learned that the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Edwards Street.

Jordan Fenton, 19, Fredrick Allen, 18, and a 17-year-old male, all from Hattiesburg, have been charged with one count of criminal street gang activity.

Fenton was also charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Allen was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, as well.

Moore says additional arrests are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

