UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A second person came forward for help overnight after gunshots rang out Wednesday night on Highway 90, striking an innocent bystander in town visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast.

The shooting happened around 9:30pm in an area that is currently filled with dozens of camper trailers and hundreds of people visiting for the weeklong car show.

Police said two vehicles were exchanging gunfire when a man in town for Cruisin’ the Coast was shot one time in the chest.

Around 2:30am Thursday, a second victim went to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, said Biloxi Police Capt. Brian Dykes. The second victim is believed to be connected to the shooter, said the captain.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A shooting has occurred at the intersection of Rodenberg and Highway 90. Witnesses say one individual was transported to the hospital @WLOX pic.twitter.com/GHJviOHZ33 — Tristan Ruppert (@TristanRuppert) October 7, 2021

According to police, the shots were fired on the northwest corner of Rodenberg and Highway 90. The victim was near the southeast corner of that intersection when he was shot.

“Two individuals in two separate vehicles were shooting, which appears at this time to be at each other... As to what prompted the shooting, we are investigating. We will be reviewing all the video sources in the area and a better description of the individual is forthcoming,” said Dykes.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as 10 shots fired, and bullet holes could be seen in a nearby truck and at Snapper’s Seafood Restaurant.

“I was standing there looking at all the cars going by when I heard gun shots so I grabbed my girlfriend and ran to the other side of my truck for cover,” said one man who witnessed the shooting. “The gentleman next to me actually got hit with one of the bullets. I heard about 10 gun shots total that came from across Highway 90 but it happened so fast I was in shock. My truck also was struck by a bullet, put a hole in my door and shattered my window. But I hope the guy that got struck is alright and I pray everything goes in his favor.”

It’s unclear at this time what condition either victim is in. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

