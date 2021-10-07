Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Log truck overturned on MS Hwy. 35 N

Logs fell out of the truck into the roadway causing some traffic delay.
Logs fell out of the truck into the roadway causing some traffic delay.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials are on the scene clearing the roadway after an overturned log truck on Mississippi Highway 35 N near Highway 49.

No injuries were reported.

Logs fell out of the truck into the roadway causing some traffic delay.

Officials are still working to clear the roadway.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area for the time being.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital
Sanderson Farms Inc. has increased pay rates for the company’s hourly employees. According to...
Sanderson Farms increases pay rates for hourly employees
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter granted $1M bond, new trial date set

Latest News

The traffic alert has been cleared, and all railroad crossings are now open.
Train issues caused traffic delays in Ellisville
Laurel Central Avenue
Laurel Central Avenue roundabout update
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a pickup truck traveling west collided with a log truck.
21 year-old Lucedale man dies in accident on Highway 26
The 18-wheeler came to a stop and the school bus ran into the back of the truck.
School bus hits 18-wheeler on SB I-59