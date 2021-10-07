TRAFFIC UPDATE: Log truck overturned on MS Hwy. 35 N

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials are on the scene clearing the roadway after an overturned log truck on Mississippi Highway 35 N near Highway 49.

No injuries were reported.

Logs fell out of the truck into the roadway causing some traffic delay.

Officials are still working to clear the roadway.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area for the time being.

The story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.