Tim’s Two Cents: Columbia High School football coach Chip Bilderback

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, WDAM’s Tim Doherty sits down to talk with Columbia High School football coach Chip Bilderback.

Bilberback, son of a high school football coach and husband of Jones College women’s basketball coach Missy Bilderback, is in his fourth season at Columbia.

Under his tutelage, the Wildcats have won no fewer than 10 games during his first three years. Columbia won 24 games over the past two seasons, reaching the Class 3A South State title game both years.

The Wildcats may have been bumped up to Class 4A football during realignment, but have picked up where they left off.

Including a forfeit win, Columbia is 5-1. The Wildcats have scored no fewer than 34 points in the four-game set has played and won.

The Wildcats opened Region 7-Class 4A play with a 40-0 victory over Sumrall High School and will visit winless Forrest County Agricultural High School (0-6, 0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bilderback spent two years as an assistant coach at Jones College before moving on to become defensive coordinator for eight seasons at Purvis High School for coach Perry Wheat.

Bilderback was hired as head coach at Perry Central High School for two seasons, posting a 16-8 record over that stretch.

The Bulldogs went 10-2 in his second season, losing to eventual state champion Taylorsville High School in the second round of the 2017 Class 2A state playoffs.

Bilderback talked about having a veteran club this season with 21 seniors, about being bumped up to Class 4A and about a bit about how he approaches coaching.

