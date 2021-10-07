Win Stuff
Sunny skies today, much warmer this weekend.

By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’re starting off your morning with clear skies and temps in the mid 60s. Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the low 60s.

Your Friday is looking very nice!! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll have great weather for those Friday Night Football games with clear skies temperatures falling into the low 70s.

This weekend will be nice! Skies will be mostly sunny for both Saturday and Sunday. It will feel more like summer as highs soar into the upper 80s.

Next week will start off warm and sunny for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. No rain is expected through the middle of next week.

