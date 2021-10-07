Southern Miss back on the hardwood

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss basketball hit the hardwood for the first time last week as the Golden Eagles gear up for their November season.

Third-year head coach Jay Ladner welcomes several new faces to Hattiesburg but returns a number of starters as well – most notably leading scorer Tyler Stevenson.

Ladner feels the foundation has been set and USM is poised to take a step forward in 2021-22.

“We’re so much further along at this point than we have been in our prior two years and we should be,” Ladner said. “I want to make sure that I’m clear about that, there’s an expectation here. We should be. Now we have some returning players, some experience. But I also like what our signees have brought to the table. Really a breath of fresh air.”

“Since the summertime up to now, the team has become more together,” said junior forward Isaih Moore, who’s previous stops include St. John’s and Pearl River Community College. “Everybody has to become more unified with each other, everybody’s understanding what we do, what one player does, what the next player do.”

“What coach preaches to us is ‘KYP’ – know your personnel,” said sophomore guard Walyn Napper. “When you’re making a certain read or certain play. And we’re starting to bond off the court. It’s all about the relationships off the court ‘cause off the court when you build relationships, it’s going to come on to the court.”

