Sound recognition can heighten fire safety

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s “Fire Prevention Week” to educate Hattiesburg citizens about actions they can take to be safe.

This year’s awareness campaign is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of these alarms,” Hattiesburg Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart. “When an alarm makes noise – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – these devices require attention or action.

“Making sure everyone in your home understands those sounds can help save your life, the lives of those around you and your home.”

The following tips will help citizens and household members know the proper operation of their smoke detectors:

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

To help support the fire prevention week campaign, firefighters with the Hattiesburg Fire Department handed out “Sounds of Fire Safety” coloring/fun packets to community children at more than 15 National Night Out parties this past week.

Fire safety educators also campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” worked closely with local pre-schools and elementary schools to help share the important message.

To learn the sounds of a specific smoke detector, fire safety educators encourage you to check the manufacturer instructions that came in the box or search for the brand/model online.

