New opportunities in the making for the Town of Sumrall

By Branden Walker
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall is in for new opportunities for the citizens in the community.

“This is going to bring an opportunity for our students and our children to have a safe place to play. But not only that, it’s going to be growth for the town,” says Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton.

A new sports complex is on Lofton’s agenda for Sumrall.

The new Highway 42 Athletic Complex will have courts and fields for a variety of sports.

Lofton says this will be a phased-out process.

“This phase includes the soccer field. Phase two will include tennis courts and an additional soccer field, along with other athletic courts and fields for our youth,” says Lofton.

Also coming to the town is two new stores. This will give the community more shopping options.

“Our Board of Aldermen accepted the recommendation of our zoning board to change the zoning on a small piece of property, and we will be welcoming a Family Dollar-Dollar Tree Store into our community,” Lofton says.

In terms of when to expect the stores to open is still in the works. But both Sumrall boys and girls will play their first games on the new soccer field this upcoming soccer season.

Sumrall is also preparing for the Zachery Little Memorial Bike Ride this Saturday. Registration starts at 7 a.m., with the ride starting at 8 a.m., and the run at 8:10 a.m., at the Longleaf Trace in Sumrall.

For more information on the Bike Ride and Run, click here.

Also, a reminder that this past weekend in Sumrall, on Sumrall’s Founders Day, Mack Graham Road was opened and dedicated to the public for travel and transportation.

Lofton says Mack Graham was a State Representative from the Town of Sumrall. Graham served in World War II and went on to serve in the Mississippi House of Representatives and served 15 years.

You can click here for more information on Sumrall, and you can visit our website for more information on the bike ride and run.

