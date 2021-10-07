MSDH: More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases recorded

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Wednesday that 1,112 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Ten new deaths were reported Thursday, including six between Oct. 1 and Oct. 5 Another four were discovered during a search of death certificates between Sept. 6 and Sept. 29.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 493,670 and 9,778, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,518 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,248 cases, 93 deaths

Forrest: 13,343 cases, 245 deaths

Jasper: 3,246 cases, 63 deaths

Jones: 13,696 cases, 236 deaths

Lamar: 10,398 cases, 134 deaths

Marion: 4,179 cases, 106 deaths

Perry: 2,033 cases, 54 deaths

Wayne: 4,375 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 4454,816 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,842,921 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,328,703 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,823,729 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

