Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

MSDH: More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Ten new deaths reported statewide, including six between Oct. 1 and Oct. 5.
Ten new deaths reported statewide, including six between Oct. 1 and Oct. 5.(KFYR)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases had been reported statewide.

MSDH said Wednesday that 1,112 new coronavirus cases had been reported by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Ten new deaths were reported Thursday, including six between Oct. 1 and Oct. 5 Another four were discovered during a search of death certificates between Sept. 6 and Sept. 29.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 493,670 and 9,778, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 55,518 COVID-19 cases and 1,003 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 4,248 cases, 93 deaths
  • Forrest: 13,343 cases, 245 deaths
  • Jasper: 3,246 cases, 63 deaths
  • Jones: 13,696 cases, 236 deaths
  • Lamar: 10,398 cases, 134 deaths
  • Marion: 4,179 cases, 106 deaths
  • Perry: 2,033 cases, 54 deaths
  • Wayne: 4,375 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH also reported 4454,816 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 2,842,921 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,328,703 people fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 18 years old and older with the exception of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which can be received by those 12 years and older.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 3,823,729 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital
Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex
Sanderson Farms Inc. has increased pay rates for the company’s hourly employees. According to...
Sanderson Farms increases pay rates for hourly employees
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter granted $1M bond, new trial date set

Latest News

An innocent bystander in town for Cruisin' the Coast was shot in the chest after gunfire was...
UPDATE: Two people shot on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi, including man visiting for Cruisin’ the Coast
Patrick Wx 10/7
Patrick's Thursday AM Forecast 10/7
Southern Miss freshman quarterback Jake Lange (24)
Freshman QB Jake Lange poised for first career start
Southern Miss freshman quarterback Jake Lange (24)
Freshman QB Jake Lange poised for first career start