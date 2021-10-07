MDHS: $1,058,673 in Ida SNAP replacement benefits disbursed

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Around $1,058,673 in Hurricane Ida SNAP replacement benefits have been disbursed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Mississippi families that were receiving SNAP benefits during Ida could request a replacement for SNAP benefits for food loss due to power outages or other storm-related losses.

“MDHS is here to assist Mississippi families during a difficult time; replacement benefits provide timely support to our clients with assistance when they need the support the most.” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob,” Anderson.

Families in the following 38 impacted counties were eligible.

Adams

Amite

Calhoun

Claiborne

Copiah

Covington

Forrest

Franklin

Hancock

Harrison

Hinds

Jackson

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Jones

Lafayette

Lamar

Lawrence

Lincoln

Madison

Marion

Neshoba

Oktibbeha

Pearl River

Perry

Pike

Quitman

Rankin

Scott

Sharkey

Simpson

Smith

Stone

Sunflower

Walthall

Warren

Wilkinson

Yazoo

Qualifying families were then provided replacement benefits.

Approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the benefits assure that nutritional food options are available to Mississippi families following a disaster.

