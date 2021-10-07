Win Stuff
MDHS: $1,058,673 in Ida SNAP replacement benefits disbursed

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Around $1,058,673 in Hurricane Ida SNAP replacement benefits have been disbursed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

Mississippi families that were receiving SNAP benefits during Ida could request a replacement for SNAP benefits for food loss due to power outages or other storm-related losses.

“MDHS is here to assist Mississippi families during a difficult time; replacement benefits provide timely support to our clients with assistance when they need the support the most.” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. “Bob,” Anderson.

Families in the following 38 impacted counties were eligible.

  • Adams
  • Amite
  • Calhoun
  • Claiborne
  • Copiah
  • Covington
  • Forrest
  • Franklin
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Hinds
  • Jackson
  • Jefferson
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Jones
  • Lafayette
  • Lamar
  • Lawrence
  • Lincoln
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Neshoba
  • Oktibbeha
  • Pearl River
  • Perry
  • Pike
  • Quitman
  • Rankin
  • Scott
  • Sharkey
  • Simpson
  • Smith
  • Stone
  • Sunflower
  • Walthall
  • Warren
  • Wilkinson
  • Yazoo

Qualifying families were then provided replacement benefits.

Approved by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, the benefits assure that nutritional food options are available to Mississippi families following a disaster.

