Marion County WWII veteran gets overdue French liberation medal

Henry Bennett was presented the Medal of a Liberated France during a ceremony at the veterans...
Henry Bennett was presented the Medal of a Liberated France during a ceremony at the veterans home Thursday.(Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County World War II veteran and resident at the State Veterans Home in Collins has finally received a medal he earned for helping to liberate France from Nazi occupation.

Henry Bennett was presented the Medal of a Liberated France during a ceremony at the veterans home Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo pinned the medal on Bennett. Bennett’s family and friends, as well as the Honorary Consul of France for Mississippi, Keltoum Rowland, were present for the occasion.

Bennett, 98, served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1945 and was a nose gunner on a B-24 Liberator. He flew more than 30 missions during the war.

Palazzo arranged for Bennett to receive the medal after Bennett’s family notified the congressman that the war veteran had never gotten one.

