Forrest Co. convenience store target of drug, alcohol sweep

Top, L to R: Ab Anthony Aldairi and Samer Khalaf. Bottom, L to R: Akram Alhamidi and Odai...
Top, L to R: Ab Anthony Aldairi and Samer Khalaf. Bottom, L to R: Akram Alhamidi and Odai Aldairi.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Hattiesburg might have noticed heavy law enforcement activity at the Fat Boys Quick Stop on Main Street in Hattiesburg Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, a drug/alcohol sweep was carried out on the store accused of selling alcohol and illegal vape-related products to minors.

Four men were arrested. This includes 21-year-old store owner Akram Alhamidi who was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm with the intent to distribute.

Other arrests included Odai Aldairi, who was arrested for contributing the delinquency of a minor; Ab Anthony Aldairi, 19, for child exploitation and Samer Khalaf, for selling alcohol to a minor.

Agents seized numerous bottles of vape juice, all believed to contain controlled substances. Products recovered from the sweep were sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab where they tested positive for controlled substances, according to the FCSO.

In addition, officials found the drug “khat,” which is also a controlled substance. A firearm and U.S. currency were also seized.

Circuit Court Metro Narcotics with assistance from FCSO Investigations, Hattiesburg Police Department Special Ops., the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Alcoholic Beverage Control Agents to carry out the warrant.

It was the result of an ongoing investigation developed from tips and complaints from the public and local school officials about the store selling alcohol and illegal vape-related products to minors.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 7, 2021

