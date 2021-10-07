Laurel looks to bounce back after tough start

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a whirlwind season for the Golden Tornadoes.

With COVID knocking out a couple games, Laurel has seen the football field just three times this year.

The lack of game reps resulted in a bumpy 24-12 loss at Brookhaven to open Region 3-5A play.

But coach Ryan Earnest believes his team can weather the storm and make a run toward the postseason.

“You can’t replace those game reps,” Earnest said. “They’re important. We’re at the point in the year where we’re in our region schedule. You use that preseason part of your schedule to kind of get ready, kind of find an identity as a team. We’ve kinda had to accelerate that learning curve. Credit to our kids and our coaches - they’ve been very resilient and very patient throughout this point. They’ve continued to show up and work hard each and every day. I thinkt that’s going to be beneficial for us down the road because every football season has its share of adversities and this has been the adversity that’s been placed in front of us.”

Laurel (3-2) hosts Natchez on Friday at 7 p.m.

