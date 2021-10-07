Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Hattiesburg issues call for “Make a Difference Day”

The city has hosted the event since 2017, which includes a full Saturday of service projects...
The city has hosted the event since 2017, which includes a full Saturday of service projects across several different sites.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is issuing the call for neighborhood associations, civic groups, student organizations and more to host and participate in service projects throughout the Hub City.

Make a Difference Day 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, October 23.

“Make a Difference Day is a Hattiesburg tradition where neighbors from all over participate in clean-ups, beautification efforts at parks or host one-off specialty projects,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “It’s a powerful movement, and we look forward to hosting it again this year.”

The city has hosted the event since 2017, which includes a full Saturday of service projects across several different sites. The day has expanded over the years into a week-long celebration to support employers who are promoting civic engagement.

The city even hosted opportunities to make a difference through socially distanced activities to aid COVID-19 protocols in 2020.

“Understanding that COVID-19 is still in our community, the events hosted this year will be a blend of both traditional and distanced activities,” said Barker.

To sign up, interested participants can visit https://bit.ly/maddhburg2021. After completing the form, Betsy Mercier in the Mayor’s Office will contact project captains for more information. Team Captains/Hosts will have a safety meeting on Wednesday, October 20 to receive supplies, assignments and review safety protocol.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital
Sanderson Farms Inc. has increased pay rates for the company’s hourly employees. According to...
Sanderson Farms increases pay rates for hourly employees
Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter granted $1M bond, new trial date set

Latest News

Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton speaks on the new opportunities citizens in Sumrall can look towards...
New opportunities in the making for the Town of Sumrall
decorated table at breast cancer event
Breast Cancer Awareness and self-care day at local spa
The Madalene Daniell bench.
Forrest General unveils Madalene Daniell memorial bench
The new building will house six classrooms.
Petal 3-D School plans expansion as enrollment continues to rise