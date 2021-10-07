Hattiesburg issues call for “Make a Difference Day”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is issuing the call for neighborhood associations, civic groups, student organizations and more to host and participate in service projects throughout the Hub City.

Make a Difference Day 2021 is scheduled for Saturday, October 23.

“Make a Difference Day is a Hattiesburg tradition where neighbors from all over participate in clean-ups, beautification efforts at parks or host one-off specialty projects,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “It’s a powerful movement, and we look forward to hosting it again this year.”

The city has hosted the event since 2017, which includes a full Saturday of service projects across several different sites. The day has expanded over the years into a week-long celebration to support employers who are promoting civic engagement.

The city even hosted opportunities to make a difference through socially distanced activities to aid COVID-19 protocols in 2020.

“Understanding that COVID-19 is still in our community, the events hosted this year will be a blend of both traditional and distanced activities,” said Barker.

To sign up, interested participants can visit https://bit.ly/maddhburg2021. After completing the form, Betsy Mercier in the Mayor’s Office will contact project captains for more information. Team Captains/Hosts will have a safety meeting on Wednesday, October 20 to receive supplies, assignments and review safety protocol.

