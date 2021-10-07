Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Dobbs: Monoclonal antibody therapy prevented nearly 3K hospitalizations since June

(St. Claire HealthCare)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An increasingly popular therapeutic treatment is saving lives in the fight against COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibody therapy has prevented almost 3,000 hospitalizations since June and reduced hospitalization or death by 70 percent, studies show.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs shouted out those on the frontline administering the therapy.

“Thanks to MS docs, hospitals, clinics, KPMG, and MSDH team for amazing work with monoclonal.”

Dobbs also said Mississippi has an adequate supply on hand.

Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization; but only if the treatment is given right after a diagnosis.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital
Sanderson Farms Inc. has increased pay rates for the company’s hourly employees. According to...
Sanderson Farms increases pay rates for hourly employees
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter granted $1M bond, new trial date set

Latest News

Mississippi Republicans feel strong, but caution against going too far right
Mississippi Republicans feel strong, but caution against going too far right
Caring Connection in Laurel.
Caring Connection senior services coming to Laurel
The contractor selected for the repair work said it can rebuild Hwy 26 for $1.8 million and...
MDOT: Hwy 26 repairs should be finished by Christmas
Top, L to R: Ab Anthony Aldairi and Samer Khalaf. Bottom, L to R: Akram Alhamidi and Odai...
Forrest Co. convenience store target of drug, alcohol sweep