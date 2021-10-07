Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Defending champion Mustangs off to 4-1 start

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - West Jones took its show on the road on Wednesday.

The Mustangs practiced at Shady Grove Elementary School while its home fields to continued to dry out.

Coach Scott Pierson’s defense has not allowed a point since the August 27 season-opener at Madison Central.

The defending Class 5A state champions are just as scrappy as a season ago and could be a headache for teams come November.

But Pierson feels West Jones has a ways to go before it reaches championship caliber.

“There’s some more stuff that we need to get better and work on as we get ready to go to the playoffs and all that,” said junior quarterback Marlon Lindsey. “We’re trying to get a good district run so we can get a good spot in the playoffs this year.”

“I like the fact that we’re willing to compete and we have the tendency to rise to the occasion,” Pierson said. “The downside is is we still have a lot of growing to do and we still got a lot of players that are still hurt. We feel like if we can get them back and continue to grow, we can be a team that’ll be hard to beat in the playoffs.”

The Mustangs (4-1) host rival South Jones in a Region 3-5A battle on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex
David Townsend has been located safe and reunited with his family.
Jones Co. man found safe
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

West Jones junior quarterback Marlon Lindsey
Defending champion Mustangs off to 4-1 start
Laurel football
Laurel looks to bounce back after tough start
Laurel football
Laurel looks to bounce back after tough start
Many high school players and coaches were selected to the rosters Wednesday during the All-Star...
Pine Belt players, coaches named to 2021 MS/AL, Bernard Blackwell all-star games