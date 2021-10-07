Defending champion Mustangs off to 4-1 start

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - West Jones took its show on the road on Wednesday.

The Mustangs practiced at Shady Grove Elementary School while its home fields to continued to dry out.

Coach Scott Pierson’s defense has not allowed a point since the August 27 season-opener at Madison Central.

The defending Class 5A state champions are just as scrappy as a season ago and could be a headache for teams come November.

But Pierson feels West Jones has a ways to go before it reaches championship caliber.

“There’s some more stuff that we need to get better and work on as we get ready to go to the playoffs and all that,” said junior quarterback Marlon Lindsey. “We’re trying to get a good district run so we can get a good spot in the playoffs this year.”

“I like the fact that we’re willing to compete and we have the tendency to rise to the occasion,” Pierson said. “The downside is is we still have a lot of growing to do and we still got a lot of players that are still hurt. We feel like if we can get them back and continue to grow, we can be a team that’ll be hard to beat in the playoffs.”

The Mustangs (4-1) host rival South Jones in a Region 3-5A battle on Friday.

