Debunking breast cancer myths

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Did you know breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women? While there’s a lot of information out there about the disease, it’s not all true.

In our Pink Up story for October 7, we separate fact from fiction.

You’ve seen the pink ribbons and the catchy slogans, but how much do you really know about breast cancer? While organizations do a good job of promoting awareness, there are a lot of myths out there.

For instance, some people think only women can get breast cancer. Each year, more than 2,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 400 will die.

Another fallacy is if you have breast cancer, you’ll always have a lump. The reality is breast cancer might not cause a lump, especially when it first develops.

Another myth is annual mammograms are a foolproof way to detect breast cancer early. Although they’re important tools, about 20% of breast cancers are missed on mammogram screenings.

Another myth is that deodorants, hair dyes or underwire bras can cause breast cancer. There’s no scientific evidence to support this link.

Our last false claim to debunk is if you carry the BRCA gene mutation, you’re doomed to get breast cancer. The truth is, not everyone who carries BRCA mutations will develop cancer.

