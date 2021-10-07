Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Debunking breast cancer myths

By Steven Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Did you know breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women? While there’s a lot of information out there about the disease, it’s not all true.

In our Pink Up story for October 7, we separate fact from fiction.

You’ve seen the pink ribbons and the catchy slogans, but how much do you really know about breast cancer? While organizations do a good job of promoting awareness, there are a lot of myths out there.

For instance, some people think only women can get breast cancer. Each year, more than 2,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and more than 400 will die.

Another fallacy is if you have breast cancer, you’ll always have a lump. The reality is breast cancer might not cause a lump, especially when it first develops.

Another myth is annual mammograms are a foolproof way to detect breast cancer early. Although they’re important tools, about 20% of breast cancers are missed on mammogram screenings.

Another myth is that deodorants, hair dyes or underwire bras can cause breast cancer. There’s no scientific evidence to support this link.

Our last false claim to debunk is if you carry the BRCA gene mutation, you’re doomed to get breast cancer. The truth is, not everyone who carries BRCA mutations will develop cancer.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital
Sanderson Farms Inc. has increased pay rates for the company’s hourly employees. According to...
Sanderson Farms increases pay rates for hourly employees
Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County
T'Kia Bevily
Woman accused of killing stepdaughter granted $1M bond, new trial date set

Latest News

Debunking breast cancer myths
Debunking breast cancer myths
decorated table at breast cancer event
Breast Cancer Awareness and self-care day at local spa
Superintendent Tommy Parker said that choice came with a promise to the entire district: If...
Jones County School Board votes to make masks optional
A "Breakfast of Champions" was held Wednesday for girls involved in a new mentor program at...
“Crusader Champions” gives high school students a chance to be mentors