Collins man arrested for possession of marijuana, edible gummies

Covington County Deputies discovered 2 pounds of marijuana and several packets of edible gummies in Recco Davis' possession.
Covington County Deputies discovered 2 pounds of marijuana and several packets of edible gummies in Recco Davis’ possession.(Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins man was found with controlled substances at a traffic stop Wednesday night, Oct. 6.

Covington County Deputies discovered 2 pounds of marijuana and several packets of edible gummies in Recco Davis’ possession.

Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

His bond has not been set at this time.

Posted by Covington County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 7, 2021

