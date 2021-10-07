Collins man arrested for possession of marijuana, edible gummies
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Collins man was found with controlled substances at a traffic stop Wednesday night, Oct. 6.
Covington County Deputies discovered 2 pounds of marijuana and several packets of edible gummies in Recco Davis’ possession.
Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
His bond has not been set at this time.
