Breast Cancer Awareness and self-care day at local spa

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Wednesday BeYOUtiful Wellness Clinic & Rapid Labs LLC partnered with the Mississippi SHINE Project to host a Breast Cancer Awareness event.

The event featured door prizes, gift bags, raffles and free chair massages.

There were also free health screenings for blood pressure checks and glucose levels given on-site.

Mississippi SHINE Project community health care worker Shanell Williamson says the event was to bring awareness to Breast Cancer while also offering a moment of self-care.

“Early detection is the key. Be very knowledgeable about your health and your body and do monthly check-ups. That is the key to, I guess, saving lives and knowing what’s going on with your body,” says Williamson.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.