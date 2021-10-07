21-year-old inmate found dead in Mississippi cell

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old inmate died inside his cell at East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Jeremy Russell, 21, was found unresponsive Thursday morning just before 11:30.

Paramedics arrived at Russell’s cell but were unable to save him.

Mississippi Department of Corrections did not provide any details surrounding his death except that it is under investigation.

Russell was serving a five-year sentence for burglary in Panola County. He was sentenced in March 2021.

