VisitHATTIESBURG, restaurants partner for Hattiesburg Restaurant Week

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Hattiesburg restaurants have teamed up with VisitHATTIESBURG to celebrate culinary tourism during the fourth annual Hattiesburg Restaurant Week.

It began last Saturday.

The event spotlights the variety of restaurants in the area and their impact on the economy.

“Whether you are a breakfast person or a lunch person, a dinner person or a late-night person, there’s something for everybody to really enjoy all the way from downtown and Midtown, and all the way out west in Hattiesburg,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG.

Many of the participating restaurants are offering exclusive specials and VisitHATTIESBURG has daily prizes for those who share their “Hattiesburg Restaurant Week” experiences online.

The theme for this year is OctoberFEAST.

“Restaurants took a big hit with COVID, so it’s nice to be able to put a spotlight back on us and get some traction back through here with some new and old faces, so it’s really good for the economy,” said Alex Tubb, general manager of Sweet Peppers Deli, one of the participating restaurants.

“It’s got different promotions from different vendors and you get to try different restaurants, restaurants you probably never heard of before, so, it’s a great idea, in my opinion,” said Al Ade, co-owner of Mario’s Italian Restaurant & Bar, another participating restaurant.

More than 40 restaurants are taking part this year.

Everything wraps up on Oct. 9.

To learn more, go to www.visithburg.org.

