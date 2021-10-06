Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Downtown Taylorsville under boil water notice

According to a dispatcher for the Taylorsville Police Department, the water was turned off some...
According to a dispatcher for the Taylorsville Police Department, the water was turned off some time after 5:30 p.m. but was turned back on shortly after.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Taylorsville is currently under a boil water notice.

According to a dispatcher for the Taylorsville Police Department, the water was turned off some time after 5:30 p.m. but was turned back on shortly after.

The boil water notice will be placed until further notice.

WDAM will update the status of the boil water notice as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex
One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
Woman killed in weekend Hattiesburg house fire identified
David Townsend has been located safe and reunited with his family.
Jones Co. man found safe
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
About 185,000 Mississippi students will get P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year because...
MDHS, MDE releasing P-EBT benefits to about 350K Miss. children

Latest News

British Invasion brings the greatest British hits to Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg Concert Association celebrating 25 years with British Invasion concert
.
Hattiesburg Concert Association celebrating 25 years with British Invasion concert
Anderson says his main focus was finding any evidence of fraud, abuse and waste of taxpayer...
The Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services discusses findings in forensic audit
The Oaks subdivision in Hattiesburg hosted a block party.
Hattiesburg neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out with block parties