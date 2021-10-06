Downtown Taylorsville under boil water notice

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Taylorsville is currently under a boil water notice.

According to a dispatcher for the Taylorsville Police Department, the water was turned off some time after 5:30 p.m. but was turned back on shortly after.

The boil water notice will be placed until further notice.

WDAM will update the status of the boil water notice as soon as more information becomes available.

