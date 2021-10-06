Several pleaded guilty at Covington Co. Courthouse in Sept.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - September was a busy month for Covington County. On Sept. 23, several pleas were taken at the Covington County Courthouse, according to District Attorney Chris Hennis.

Thirty-nine-year-old Zachary D. Barnes and 18-year-old Jamar Hayes both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Barnes was sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 20 years to serve day for day. He was indicted by a Covington County Grand Jury for the stabbing death of Dewayne Haynes back on May 12, 2020.

WDAM reported that Barnes allegedly stabbed Haynes in the house Haynes shared with his two brothers. The Covington County Sheriff’s Department said Barnes was on drugs at the time of the killing and that he also displayed the knife to other people in the house before allegedly killing Haynes.

Hayes was also sentenced to 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 20 years to serve day for day. He was indicted, along with his co-defendant, Shirod Magee, by a Covington County Grand Jury for the murder of Jessie Lee Doby in June of 2018.

Hayes and Magee were 15 and 16 years of age when they committed this crime.

According to the investigation, The teens found Doby’s napping in his yard while they were walking past his home. They reportedly hit Doby in the head with a blunt object so that they could take his truck. Once Mr. Doby’s wife returned home, she noticed that Doby was acting strange.

A Covington County Deputy was called to the house to check on Mr. Doby and noticed that he had a head injury. Doby was taken to Forrest General Hospital where he died a couple of days later from his injury.

Also on September 23, 26-year-old Devonta Clark also entered a plea of guilty to the crime of manslaughter.

Clark was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with 15 years to serve for the death of Shealbie Ruffin.

According to the investigation, Clark and Ruffin were in a relationship back in 2020. Clark was playing with a pistol while riding in a car with three other people on Highway 49 in Covington County. He removed the magazine from the pistol and put the gun to Ruffin’s head and pulled the trigger. The pistol still had a live round in the chamber that went off and killed her instantly.

Clark called 911 and remained at the scene until emergency personnel arrived.

Other pleas that were heard included Cedrick Ducksworth who was sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with four years to serve incarcerated for commercial burglary.

Vincent Graves was also sentenced to seven years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with four years to serve incarcerated for burglary of a church.

District Attorney Chris Hennis made a statement on the cases.

“I want to thank the Covington, Simpson and Smith County Sheriff’s Departments, the Magee Police Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics for their hard work in investigating these cases. The excellent investigations conducted by these agencies helped secure convictions against these defendants and ensured that justice was served for the victims and their families and for the people of the 13th District”

