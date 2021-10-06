Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine debuts at Cruisin’ the Coast Biloxi Block Party

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Among the thousands of classic cars at Cruisin’ the Coast, some stand out more than others.

At Biloxi’s Block Party, there was a new entry into the fray, the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine. Jeff and Danielle Kent brought over their 1968 Dodge A-100 from New Orleans for this year’s event.

Among the thousands of classic cars we see at Cruisin the Coast, some stand out more than others. (WLOX)

“I was about to turn 40 and I started doing research on the Mystery Machine because I wanted to make true and accurate to the cartoon,” Danielle said. “I found it in Michigan and we had it trailered down here. I’ve always loved Scooby-Doo and when I moved to New Orleans, I asked my husband, ‘which room is the Scooby-Doo room?’ He told me we had a shed.”

Danielle said they even handed out Scooby-Snacks to the kids who came by to look at the car. The van even has sound effects built into the dashboard at the push of a button.

They say they were figuring out the interior when they ran into a guy named Voodoo Mike.

“We took our van in to get re-wired. I came back and he had the dashboard painted, and I said ‘Mike, what are you doing man?’ he said, ‘I love your vision and I have to help you.’ So if it wasn’t for Voodoo Mike, we wouldn’t have this done. He had a guy come out of retirement to do the upholstery work,” said Danielle.

Ok, I’m done for the day…I found the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo. It’s a ‘68 Dodge A-100.#MysteryMachineNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/du0FKX9ma2 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) October 6, 2021

