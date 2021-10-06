Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine debuts at Cruisin’ the Coast Biloxi Block Party

By Bill Snyder
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Among the thousands of classic cars at Cruisin’ the Coast, some stand out more than others.

At Biloxi’s Block Party, there was a new entry into the fray, the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine. Jeff and Danielle Kent brought over their 1968 Dodge A-100 from New Orleans for this year’s event.

Among the thousands of classic cars we see at Cruisin the Coast, some stand out more than others.
Among the thousands of classic cars we see at Cruisin the Coast, some stand out more than others.(WLOX)

“I was about to turn 40 and I started doing research on the Mystery Machine because I wanted to make true and accurate to the cartoon,” Danielle said. “I found it in Michigan and we had it trailered down here. I’ve always loved Scooby-Doo and when I moved to New Orleans, I asked my husband, ‘which room is the Scooby-Doo room?’ He told me we had a shed.”

Among the thousands of classic cars we see at Cruisin' the Coast, some stand out more than...
Among the thousands of classic cars we see at Cruisin' the Coast, some stand out more than others.(WLOX)

Danielle said they even handed out Scooby-Snacks to the kids who came by to look at the car. The van even has sound effects built into the dashboard at the push of a button.

Among the thousands of classic cars we see at Cruisin the Coast, some stand out more than others.
Among the thousands of classic cars we see at Cruisin the Coast, some stand out more than others.(WLOX)

They say they were figuring out the interior when they ran into a guy named Voodoo Mike.

“We took our van in to get re-wired. I came back and he had the dashboard painted, and I said ‘Mike, what are you doing man?’ he said, ‘I love your vision and I have to help you.’ So if it wasn’t for Voodoo Mike, we wouldn’t have this done. He had a guy come out of retirement to do the upholstery work,” said Danielle.

Click here to see a full list of Cruisin’ the Coast events happening now through Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex
David Townsend has been located safe and reunited with his family.
Jones Co. man found safe
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
The traffic alert has been cleared, and all railroad crossings are now open.
Train issues caused traffic delays in Ellisville
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

The Madalene Daniell bench.
Forrest General unveils Madalene Daniell memorial bench
Vincent Lockhart, 18, of Hattiesburg (left), was charged with aggravated assault, and Brianna...
HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital
.
Education Insider 10/6
.
Madelene Daniell plaque unveiled
.
Sacred Heart mentoring program