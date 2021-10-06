Win Stuff
Record-breaking: More than 9,000 cars registered for Cruisin’ the Coast

The official number is, 9,045 and we’re only halfway through Cruisin’s 25th-anniversary event.
Classic cars roll into Cruise Central as registrations are at an all-time high.
Classic cars roll into Cruise Central as registrations are at an all-time high.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Crusin’ the Coast topped 9,000 classic cars for the first time in history. The official number is, 9,045 and we’re only halfway through Cruisin’s 25th-anniversary event.

The numbers keep growing, and the cars keep rolling.

“We couldn’t be any more proud,” said Craig Grisoli, with Cruisin’ the Coast. “The board of directors and the staff. If you look back on our history, you see we started out with 374 cars. We’ve got more cars parked here at Centennial Plaza than that today.”

The previous registration record was in 2019. Jerry Coludrovich was in on the ground floor helping plan Cruisin’ 25 years ago.

“It does me good to know I was one of the first ones,” said Coludrovich. “I went to all the meetings at first. Every one of the good ones and the bad ones. It was fun to decide what to do and who would be the cities and stuff to do. Yeah, it was pretty nice.”

And he’s enjoyed seeing his baby grow up.

“It’s just amazing to see it grow like that,” said Coludrovich. “And, you’ve seen the people. Talking to each other, just asking about their cars, asking about where they’re from, what they do.”

This is Joanna Jones’s zen time, and she’s been coming since the start.

“To watch the independent growth and the gathering of the people that would not normally mix into a place of love and joy. That matters,” said Jones.

Nathan and Patricia Hatheway decided to spend their golden wedding anniversary on the silver anniversary of one of their favorite events. And they wanted to do it safely.

I am not somebody that is a vaxxer, but we are vaccinated. And we want to make sure that we’re out here enjoying ourselves, enjoying our lives. We’re at the age where we don’t have that many years left,” said The Hatheways.

The previous high was in 2019 when car buffs registered 8,620 vintage vehicles.

Click here to see a full list of Cruisin’ the Coast events happening now through Sunday.

