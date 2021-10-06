Rain is on the way out as sunshine returns later today

We’re starting off your morning with areas of dense fog, cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning, but things will clear out later this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 70s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be nice!! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. The nice weather will last through this weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Next week will start off warm and sunny for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. No rain is expected through next Wednesday.

