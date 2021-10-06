Purvis man charged with commercial burglary in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Purvis man was arrested in connection to a burglary in Runnelstown.

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Oswalt was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with commercial burglary by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a report that the Ice House in Runnelstown was broken into on Sept. 21.

Deputies were able to retrieve a surveillance video of the subject breaking into the business. After sending the video to neighboring Counites, they were able to identify Oswalt as a potential suspect in the case.

He was booked on a $40,000 bond at the Perry County Detention Center on Sept. 30.

