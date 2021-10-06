Win Stuff
Police believe the skeleton of another missing man has been discovered in Itawamba County(WCBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI/WLBT) – Two boys made a gruesome discovery in Itawamba County when they stumbled upon human remains.

Investigators believe it could be a man that has been missing since last year.

The skeleton was found in the Tilden Community off Highway 25 South. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson says a skull, clothes, bones and other evidence was collected.

“There is one person missing in town. Fulton Police Department is working that. We are working closely with them, as well as MBI. Remains will be sent to a lab and if we can verify who it is then we will know more at that point,” said Dickinson.

Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors believes Marc Cobb is the person that was found in the woods.

The 25-year-old was last seen at “America’s Inn” on Access Road in Fulton. Family members reported him missing after he didn’t show up for work in January of 2020.

This is the second set of human remains found in the county in just a matter of weeks.

In September, the remains of Jamie Wright were found by a logging crew in a remote area. Wright had been missing since Thanksgiving weekend in 2008.

His ID was found, along with his remains and his coat.

Each case has its unique set of challenges, and that’s especially true whenever human remains are found. The longer those remains have been out in the open, the tougher it can be to solve the case.

“The biggest challenge for law enforcement is when we find remains of someone is determining a manner of death, because if it’s what we had a month ago, a thirteen-year-old case, if we can’t find a manner of death, that’s an issue to us. We can’t determine what actually happened to that person,” Dickinson said.

It could take several weeks or even longer to get a cause of death from the State Crime Lab.

Dickinson asks anyone with information on the Cobb or Wright cases to call Crimestoppers or the sheriff’s department. Crimestoppers can be reached at 800-773-8477.

The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department can be reached at 662-862-3401.

