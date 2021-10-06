Player of the Week: Wayne County RB Isaiah Boyd

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Isaiah Boyd has just one thing on his mind when he’s handed the football.

“I gotta get to the end zone,” said Boyd, a junior running back at Wayne County. “It’s a lot of people depending on me to go somewhere. I gotta make it happen.”

Well, he made it happen in the War Eagles’ 48-14 win over Florence on Friday.

Boyd took five of his 12 carries to the house, finishing with 249 yards rushing.

“The line, they were the real reason why I looked good that night,” Boyd said. “They had amazing blocking.”

“He’s very soft-spoken but our guys depend on him,” said Wayne County’s first-year head coach Jack Hankins. “They trust him, I trust him as a coach. He’s a great guy. He don’t say a lot but when it comes down to us playing between the lines, he gets after it. He’s physical and he’s tough.”

When Hankins first met his team this summer, Boyd didn’t exactly stand out among the crowd. He’s just 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds – on a good day.

But Boyd quickly showed what kind of force he can be on the football field.

“We put the pads on and he kept making plays,” Hankins said. “He’s very elusive. We didn’t know a whole lot about our team because we had 20 new starters. He’s been a pleasant surprise for all of us.”

“[Hankins] might play around a lot but he’s really a good coach,” Boyd said. “He’s really taught us everything we know right now.”

As of now, Wayne County knows winning.

The War Eagles are 4-1 headed into the meat of their region schedule.

“They’ve bought in quickly but it’s because success on the field has helped us with four wins,” Hankins said. “I don’t think we were thought to have very many wins at all this year. To have a little momentum and create some momentum, it enables the kids to want to come to work and want to get better. The sky’s the limit for these guys if we continue to improve every week.”

