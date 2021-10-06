Pine Belt players, coaches named to 2021 MS/AL, Bernard Blackwell all-star games
CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches has selected the rosters for this year’s Bernard Blackwell Classic and the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football games.
Many high school players and coaches from the Pine Belt area were selected to the rosters Wednesday during the All-Star Football Press Conference.
For this year’s BBC All-Star Game, 15 players from the Pine Belt area were named to the South roster:
- John Ford, quarterback – Sumrall
- Omar Johnson, running back – Columbia
- Tyrell Pollard, wide receiver – Oak Grove
- McKale Boley, offensive lineman – Oak Grove
- Jason Townsend, offensive lineman – Columbia
- Conner Davis, offensive lineman – Poplarville
- ArJalen Marshall, defensive lineman – Laurel
- Cartize Booth, defensive end – Bay Springs
- Peyton Anderson, defensive end – Columbia
- James Ford, linebacker – Sumrall
- Ahmad Harmon, linebacker – Poplarville
- Avery Sledge, linebacker – Forrest County AHS
- Dontavious Howard, defensive back – Oak Grove
- Kendorean Russell, defensive back – West Jones
- Kam’Ron Norwood, defensive back – Hattiesburg
Laurel High School head coach Ryan Earnest will be the South’s head coach, along with one of his assistants, William Clay, to be an assistant coach and Hattiesburg High School head coach Tony Vance as the team’s scout coach.
The 2021 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game will take place at Milner Stadium, on the campus of Gulfport High School, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Admission for the game is $10 and MAC cards will be accepted.
Seven Pine Belt players were selected to represent Mississippi in the MS/AL All-Star Game:
- Kabe Barnett, quarterback – Oak Grove
- Klabron Pollard, offensive lineman – Oak Grove
- Jaheim Oatis, defensive lineman – Columbia
- Khalid Moore, linebacker – Poplarville
- Malcolm Hartzog, defensive back – Jefferson Davis County
- Cedrick Beavers, defensive back – Taylorsville
- Alex Rozier, long snapper – Oak Grove
South Jones High School head coach Todd Breland will serve as the Mississippi’s team head coach, while Oak Grove High School head coach will be the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator for the team.
The 2021 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game will be played at M.M. Roberts Stadium, on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, on Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon. It will be live-streamed through FNUTL.com and will be available through the MAC Network, Roku, AppleTV and Firestick. Admission prices have not been announced at this.
