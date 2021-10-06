Pine Belt players, coaches named to 2021 MS/AL, Bernard Blackwell all-star games

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches has selected the rosters for this year’s Bernard Blackwell Classic and the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football games.

Many high school players and coaches from the Pine Belt area were selected to the rosters Wednesday during the All-Star Football Press Conference.

For this year’s BBC All-Star Game, 15 players from the Pine Belt area were named to the South roster:

John Ford, quarterback – Sumrall



Omar Johnson, running back – Columbia



Tyrell Pollard, wide receiver – Oak Grove



McKale Boley, offensive lineman – Oak Grove



Jason Townsend, offensive lineman – Columbia



Conner Davis, offensive lineman – Poplarville



ArJalen Marshall, defensive lineman – Laurel



Cartize Booth, defensive end – Bay Springs



Peyton Anderson, defensive end – Columbia



James Ford, linebacker – Sumrall



Ahmad Harmon, linebacker – Poplarville



Avery Sledge, linebacker – Forrest County AHS



Dontavious Howard, defensive back – Oak Grove



Kendorean Russell, defensive back – West Jones



Kam’Ron Norwood, defensive back – Hattiesburg



Laurel High School head coach Ryan Earnest will be the South’s head coach, along with one of his assistants, William Clay, to be an assistant coach and Hattiesburg High School head coach Tony Vance as the team’s scout coach.

The 2021 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game will take place at Milner Stadium, on the campus of Gulfport High School, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Admission for the game is $10 and MAC cards will be accepted.

Seven Pine Belt players were selected to represent Mississippi in the MS/AL All-Star Game:

Kabe Barnett, quarterback – Oak Grove



Klabron Pollard, offensive lineman – Oak Grove



Jaheim Oatis, defensive lineman – Columbia



Khalid Moore, linebacker – Poplarville



Malcolm Hartzog, defensive back – Jefferson Davis County



Cedrick Beavers, defensive back – Taylorsville



Alex Rozier, long snapper – Oak Grove



South Jones High School head coach Todd Breland will serve as the Mississippi’s team head coach, while Oak Grove High School head coach will be the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator for the team.

The 2021 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game will be played at M.M. Roberts Stadium, on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, on Saturday, Dec. 11 at noon. It will be live-streamed through FNUTL.com and will be available through the MAC Network, Roku, AppleTV and Firestick. Admission prices have not been announced at this.

