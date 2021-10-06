Win Stuff
PCSO searching for information on 2 ATVs stolen in Beaumont

The sheriff's office says there a reward of $1,000 could be given to anyone that has information on the ATVs' whereabouts.
The sheriff’s office says there a reward of $1,000 could be given to anyone that has information on the ATVs’ whereabouts.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about two ATVs that were stolen within the last two months in Beaumont.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Beaumont Police Department received a call about a 2021 red and black Honda Rancher that was taken from a residence off Fifth Street on Sept. 12.

The Perry County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about two ATVs that were stolen within the last two months in Beaumont.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about two ATVs that were stolen within the last two months in Beaumont.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

On Oct. 4, the sheriff’s office got a call about a stolen 2020 silver and black Can-Am Defender. The sheriff’s office said it was taken from the Beaumont Church of God.

If anyone has information on the two ATVs, contact PCSO at (601) 964-8461, or if you would like...
If anyone has information on the two ATVs, contact PCSO at (601) 964-8461, or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at (601) 964-STOP (7867), along with the website or apps.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office says there a reward of $1,000 could be given to anyone that has information on the ATVs’ whereabouts.

If anyone has information on the two ATVs, contact PCSO at (601) 964-8461, or if you would like to remain anonymous, contact the Perry County Crimestoppers at (601) 964-STOP (7867), along with the website or apps.

Perry County Crimestoppers website

Crimestoppers Apple app

Crimestoppers Google Play app

