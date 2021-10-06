North Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice for Pioneer Road S, E
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - North Lamar Water customers on Pioneer Road South and East will need to boil their water until further notice.
North Lamar Water issued a boil water notice for this area.
Residents will need to boil the water they drink or use for consumption.
This story will be updated when more information is provided.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.