North Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice for Pioneer Road S, E

Residents will need to boil the water they drink or use for consumption.
Residents will need to boil the water they drink or use for consumption.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - North Lamar Water customers on Pioneer Road South and East will need to boil their water until further notice.

North Lamar Water issued a boil water notice for this area.

Residents will need to boil the water they drink or use for consumption.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

