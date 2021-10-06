Win Stuff
Mississippi’s senators join bill providing protection to volunteers

The proposed bill would protect individual volunteers unattached to a group or who cross a...
The proposed bill would protect individual volunteers unattached to a group or who cross a state line to volunteer.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) – United States Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) were among seven cosponsors on legislation to provide legal protection to individual medical professionals who volunteer during federally-declared disasters.

The Good Samaritan Health Professionals Act would amend a 24-year-old law by broadening protections for persons who volunteer independently of a formally recognized organization, or who cross state lines to volunteer.

“Mississippians have a long history of standing with their fellow citizens in times of crisis,” Wicker said. “This bill would extend legal protections to health care professionals who volunteer and help our nation be more resilient in the face of natural disasters.”

The Good Samaritan Health Professionals Act would rectify a shortcoming in the Volunteer Protection Act of 1997, which protects those volunteering through non-profit agencies or government entities from litigation over possible economic damages associated with their volunteer work. However, that law does not protect individual volunteers.

“Mississippi is no stranger to disasters or to the blessings of people who bravely volunteer to begin the rescue and recovery process,” Hyde-Smith said. “At the same time, we are also willing and ready to volunteer in other states where needed.

“This legislation would serve to encourage more health professionals to volunteer by ensuring proper legal protections are in place for them.”

The bill only would apply to licensed medical providers and will not protect against litigation for damage done in a deliberate or criminal manner.

The measure would serve to clarify federal and state efforts to protect and encourage volunteering in disaster situations, specifically by health care professionals,

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) and Angus King (I-Maine) authored the measure, with Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) as additional cosponsors.

