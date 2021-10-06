HPD: Two-vehicle crash occurs while transporting shooting victim to hospital

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a crash that took place early Wednesday morning in Hattiesburg, while they were taking a gunshot victim to the hospital.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, police responded to a call about a vehicle accident at U.S. Highway 49 and Eddy Street, just before 12:15 a.m.

Moore said a 2019 Toyota Corolla collided with a 1997 Honda in the intersection, and the female driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, around 12:20 a.m., HPD got a call from a local hospital about a 20-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He refused to give any information about his non-life-threatening injury, how or where it happened.

As the investigation went on, it was learned that the crash was caused by people with the 20-year-old traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 49 in the Toyota Corolla, when they struck the woman in the Honda.

The shooting victim left the scene of the crash and was taken to the hospital by another person.

At this time, 18-year-old Vincent Lockhart, of Hattiesburg, and 22-year-old Brianna Freeman, of Petal have been charged.

Lockhart has been charged with aggravated assault, and Freeman has been charged with accessory after the fact.

HPD is still investigating the shooting portion of the matter, according to Moore.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers (601) 582-STOP.

