Hattiesburg neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out with block parties

The Oaks subdivision in Hattiesburg hosted a block party.
The Oaks subdivision in Hattiesburg hosted a block party.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday evening, neighborhoods across Hattiesburg gathered to celebrate National Night Out Against Crime with block parties.

Neighborhood watches and neighborhood associations planned games, provided food and music and invited people to come out and enjoy the company of their community.

Margaret Ann Macloud moved to The Oaks subdivision last year and is now on the board. She says she was looking forward to the event and getting to know everyone.

“Tonight is just a fun way for everyone to get together, meet each other. We actually have an officer from Hattiesburg Police that’s assigned to our neighborhood. Every neighborhood has that. And so, she will be out here and we can actually see her and say hello. And when we see them patrolling our neighborhoods, we’ll know who they are, they’ll know who we are,” Macloud says.

National Night Out Against Crime was founded in 1984 to bring communities and law enforcement together.

“So that’s just a great way to build that foundation of a relationship whenever we do need each other. If there’s a crime or if there’s a safety issue, then that relationship is already there and we know we can depend on them and they can come to us as well,” says Macloud.

The Oaks subdivision partnered with the Hattiesburg Public School District Office to host their block party. It featured a popcorn machine, a DJ, cornhole and community policing resources.

“It’s great to have these types of events, to get to know your neighbors. To know if we go out of town, they’re going to look out for my house and vice versa. So building that comradery and building those relationships just within your own neighborhood is really important to having a social neighborhood, a safe neighborhood and somewhere you want to live,” says Macloud.

