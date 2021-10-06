Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Concert Association celebrating 25 years with British Invasion concert

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The British are coming!

FestivalSouth is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Hattiesburg Concert Association, starting off with the British Invasion concert on Oct. 14.

The concert will be at the Saenger Theater and involve hits from some of the greatest British bands including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Who.

“We’ve got a great group put together, we’ve got great singers and a great band.,” said Jay Dean, Hattiesburg Concert Association’s Executive Director. “For those people who love that kind of music, it will be a great concert, and if you don’t, they are going to have a great time too, because it is wonderful music.”

If you are interested in buying tickets for the concert, they are available on the FestivalSouth website.

