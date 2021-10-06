Hattiesburg businesses host breast cancer awareness event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, October 6th, a local Hattiesburg spa will be hosting a breast cancer awareness event.

BeYOUtiful Wellness Clinic & Rapid Labs, LLC is partnering with the Mississippi SHINE Project to host the event.

There will be free health screenings for anyone who would like to have their blood pressure and glucose checked.

The event will also have door prize drawings for items such as a free shampoo & wash, a free quick weave hairstyle and Milli Mink Glam shop gift cards.

Free 15-minute chair massages and hand massages will also be given out during the event.

Clinic owner Tanya Lee-Rideout says this is something she’s been doing for years.

“Every year you can see us at somebody’s event, or we are creating an event together. But this is a passion of mine because I have family members that are battling breast cancer, but I also have family members that have lost and some are survivors. So this is something big for me every year,” says Rideout.

Mississippi SHINE Project community health care worker Shanell Williamson says they are expecting a great turnout because it’s a perfect opportunity for women and men to treat themselves while getting informed about breast cancer.

“We’re just asking everyone to come out and support this event,” Williamson says. “We’ve put a lot of work into it and time into it. So if you know someone, please tell them to come out and support.”

The event will be at 4906 Old Highway 11, Suite #2 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

