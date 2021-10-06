Forrest General unveils Madalene Daniell memorial bench

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Family and friends gathered at the front entrance of the 28th Place in Hattiesburg to celebrate the life and legacy of Madalene Daniell.

For the past 44 years, Daniell oversaw Forrest General Hospital’s Spirit of Women “Fitness for Two” classes. She was a source of support for pregnant women and new mothers through the mommy and me fitness class. Her teaching created a community of support for women. Many of the mothers and children attended the unveiling.

Forrest Health’s Vice President Millie Swan said Daniell impacted a lot of women and their children.

“Today, she would have been so pleased and so happy to see the turnout. She always said to me, ‘My sweet mommas and my babies’ and that’s what we saw here today. The sweet mommas supporting and remembering her and their children. So, we’re just grateful for the turnout and it’s great that we can have a celebration of life. Like I said, we’re filled with emotion. We’re so sad at her loss, but she left so many wonderful gifts with all of us that she’ll never be forgotten,” said Swan.

Daniell earned many Forrest General excellence awards for her positive impact on people. Now, she is honored with a memorial bench outside the south 28th Avenue Clinic. Forrest Health also presented her family with a plaque honoring her dedication to her work and the people she served.

“She was just this incredible resource of strength. She knew from her own family and her own children and her own grandchildren – a lot about raising children. So she was a comfort and support to these young moms, and then, just with the exercise classes, where they could bring their children and join together. Her legacy is just that love and embrace,” said Swan.

