Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Dates for Hattiesburg murder, stabbing trials reset

L to R: Stephon Hart, Jatyran Tuggle and Eric Williams
L to R: Stephon Hart, Jatyran Tuggle and Eric Williams(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Trial dates for three high-profile cases in Hattiesburg have been reset.

These trials include those of Jatyran Tuggle and Stephon Hart in the murder of beloved Hattiesburg grocery store owner Lisa Nguyen.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hart is being charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a dey weapon and street gang activity. Tuggle is being charged with custody orders.

Tuggle’s trial is set to start Nov. 15 in the Circuit Courtroom in Gulfport in the 1st Judicial District of Harrison County. Hart’s trial is set for Nov. 29 in the Circuit Courtroom in Poplarville in Pearl River County.

The trial date for Eric T. Williams in a Hub City stabbing case was also reset on Wednesday. His trial is set for Dec. 6 in the Circuit Courtroom in Gulfport in the 1st Judicial District of Harrison County.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Williams is being charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, street gang activity and custody orders.

According to the orders filed in Forrest County Circuit Court, the trials were reset due to a surge in COVD-19 cases in Mississippi at the time of their original dates. As COVID cases continue to decline, the court, with the agreement of all parties, has decided to set the trials.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says if anyone has information pertaining to the incident or the men...
Hub City shooting upgraded to homicide after victim’s death
Normandy Manor Apartments will not renew its participation in a government-assisted rent...
Longtime apartment residents face eviction after years of residency
Gov. Tate Reeves has previously said - and still maintains - that he will not sign the medical...
‘Eleven joints a day...is not truly medical marijuana’: Reeves won’t sign bill until changes are made
Lily Tomlin plays Ernestine the telephone operator in a skit with Oscar the grouch when she...
‘B’ is for ‘banned:’ Mississippi’s historic battle with Sesame Street
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

Tucker Shope
Mississippi State student competes on Jeopardy! Thurs.
Midday Headlines 11/11
Midday Headlines 11/11
Twenty-one-year-old Trenderrious Brock, of Frisco, Texas, has an active arrest warrant for...
Suspect wanted for murder in Hattiesburg shooting
Buddy the dog up for adoption
Dog badly burned in Mississippi officially up for adoption
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Indian Springs Road near the intersection of Meador Road.
Pedestrian struck by truck overnight, JCSD investigating