Dates for Hattiesburg murder, stabbing trails reset

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Trial dates for three high-profile cases in Hattiesburg have been reset.

These trials include those of Jatyran Tuggle and Stephon Hart in the murder of beloved Hattiesburg grocery store owner Lisa Nguyen.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hart is being charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault with a dey weapon and street gang activity. Tuggle is being charged with custody orders.

Tuggle’s trial is set to start Nov. 15 in the Circuit Courtroom in Gulfport in the 1st Judicial District of Harrison County. Hart’s trial is set for Nov. 29 in the Circuit Courtroom in Poplarville in Pearl River County.

The trial date for Eric T. Williams in a Hub City stabbing case was also reset on Wednesday. His trial is set for Dec. 6 in the Circuit Courtroom in Gulfport in the 1st Judicial District of Harrison County.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Williams is being charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, street gang activity and custody orders.

According to the orders filed in Forrest County Circuit Court, the trials were reset due to a surge in COVD-19 cases in Mississippi at the time of their original dates. As COVID cases continue to decline, the court, with the agreement of all parties, has decided to set the trials.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.