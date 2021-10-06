Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bear seen snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg

By Gray News Staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Bears are roaming around in the Tennessee mountains, and some are not afraid to be in crowded areas, especially if there is a food source.

Jeff and Christy Mabe captured a video of a black bear snacking on a pumpkin in the popular tourist city of Gatlinburg near Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WVLT reports. The bear ended up leaving the pumpkin behind before walking down the busy street.

Black bears are common in East Tennessee, but wildlife officials said it’s important to note that they are wild animals, and you should never approach a bear.

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, it’s illegal to willfully come within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrests.

Tennessee wildlife experts have details on what to do if you encounter a bear here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decantra Deloach
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex
David Townsend has been located safe and reunited with his family.
Jones Co. man found safe
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
Mississippi fighter dies weeks after being knocked out at championship event in Biloxi
The traffic alert has been cleared, and all railroad crossings are now open.
Train issues caused traffic delays in Ellisville
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

Whistleblower pleads with Congress to take on Facebook crisis
The new building will house six classrooms.
Petal 3-D School plans expansion as enrollment continues to rise
L to R: Stephon Hart, Jatyran Tuggle and Eric Williams
Dates for Hattiesburg murder, stabbing trails reset
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire,...
Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul