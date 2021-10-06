Win Stuff
8th annual “Pink Monday” returns to Town Square Park

Regertha Jenkins and Charles Carter are planning the 2021 "Pink Monday," which will be held at...
Regertha Jenkins and Charles Carter are planning the 2021 "Pink Monday," which will be held at Town Square Park on Oct. 11, from 4 p,m. - 7 p.m.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A annual breast cancer awareness event, which is held at Hattiesburg’s Town Square Park, is returning to a traditional format this year after being altered in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“Pink Monday” will take place Monday, Oct. 11, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

It will feature presentations by physicians and testimonials from cancer survivors.

Several vendors will also have various products and information for those who attend.

Last year’s event was held as a parade from Hawkins Elementary School to Town Square Park only.

“The Lord put it on my heart to honor survivors,” said Regertha Jenkins, founder of Pink Monday. “I am a two-time, 32-year breast cancer survivor, and I just want to give back, and that’s what we do, we come in, and I let survivors tell their testimony; doctors, they speak.”

“(Regertha) got really creative last year when we couldn’t do an event in the park and organized an awesome parade that started up around San Antonio Field and came all the way downtown. We had lots of participants and people honking horns in support,” said Charles Carter, brother of Regertha Jenkins, who is helping to organize this year’s event and is providing entertainment.

This is the 8th year for the event.

