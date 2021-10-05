Win Stuff
Woman charged with shooting 2 at Hattiesburg apartment complex

Decantra Deloach
Decantra Deloach(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Multiple Hattiesburg police units responded to a shooting at the Pine Haven Apartments on William Carey Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

Hattiesburg police officials said two people were shot during an argument in the parking lot of the complex around 1:15 p.m. Both people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Shortly after the shooting, 35-year-old Decantra Deloach, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody without incident at her residence on Montague Boulevard.

Deloach has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. She is being booked into the Forrest County Jail.

According to HPD, a fight broke out among all the women in the Pine Haven Apartment parking lot over an ongoing altercation between juveniles.

WDAM 7 has a news crew on the scene following this developing situation. We will update this story with more details as they become available.

