TRAFFIC ALERT: Train issues cause traffic delays in Ellisville

During this time, all railroad crossings are closed.
During this time, all railroad crossings are closed.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Ellisville may see some traffic delays this morning.

According to Ellisville Court Clerk Debbie Sumrall, The Norfolk Southern train has stopped due to a broken knuckle coupler. Sumrall said that Norfolk Southern engineers are on the scene making repairs to the train now.

During this time, all railroad crossings are closed.

Norfolk Southern expects the issue to be fixed by around 11:30 a.m. or sooner.

Residents are asked to take the Mississippi Highway 590 bypass until the issue is fixed.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

