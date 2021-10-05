Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Smoking in bed causes Tuesday morning house fire in Ellisville

The homeowner stated one of the home’s residents was smoking in bed and fell asleep. Upon...
The homeowner stated one of the home’s residents was smoking in bed and fell asleep. Upon awakening, the bed was on fire.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home sustained major damage after a house fire near Ellisville on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Several Jones County fire departments responded to the report of a structure fire at 279 New Hope Road at approximately 2:13 a.m. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames.

The homeowner stated one of the home’s residents was smoking in bed and fell asleep. Upon awakening, the bed was on fire. 

The occupants attempted to extinguish the fire on their own, but they were overcome by smoke and had to escape the home.

Dixie Electric and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene. 

No injuries were reported.

With this week being fire prevention week, the Jones County Fire Council wanted to take the opportunity to remind citizens to practice fire safety.  These practices include having fire extinguishers handy, keeping hallways clear of items and changing the batteries in your smoke alarm systems regularly.

A single chirp every few seconds means the batteries need to be replaced and that smoke alarms generally should be replaced every ten years, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
Woman killed in weekend Hattiesburg house fire identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
David Townsend has been located safe and reunited with his family.
Jones Co. man found safe
About 185,000 Mississippi students will get P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year because...
MDHS, MDE releasing P-EBT benefits to about 350K Miss. children
Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say

Latest News

Multiple Hattiesburg police units are responding to a situation at the Pinehaven Apartments...
Police investigating shooting at Hattiesburg apartment complex
Hattiesburg Walk to Diabetes to be held Sunday
Hattiesburg Walk for Diabetes to be held Sunday
Hattiesburg Walk to Diabetes to be held Sunday
Hattiesburg Walk for Diabetes to be held Sunday
The traffic alert has been cleared, and all railroad crossings are now open.
Train issues caused traffic delays in Ellisville