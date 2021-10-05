Smoking in bed causes Tuesday morning house fire in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home sustained major damage after a house fire near Ellisville on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Several Jones County fire departments responded to the report of a structure fire at 279 New Hope Road at approximately 2:13 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story brick home fully involved in flames.

The homeowner stated one of the home’s residents was smoking in bed and fell asleep. Upon awakening, the bed was on fire.

The occupants attempted to extinguish the fire on their own, but they were overcome by smoke and had to escape the home.

Dixie Electric and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

No injuries were reported.

With this week being fire prevention week, the Jones County Fire Council wanted to take the opportunity to remind citizens to practice fire safety. These practices include having fire extinguishers handy, keeping hallways clear of items and changing the batteries in your smoke alarm systems regularly.

A single chirp every few seconds means the batteries need to be replaced and that smoke alarms generally should be replaced every ten years, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

