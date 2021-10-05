Pine Belt Pride hosts events throughout this week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, members of the LGBTQ+ community are celebrating the seventh annual Prine Belt Pride Week.

The events, which are hosted by The Spectrum Center, with special thanks to The Red Jasper, will last from Monday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 10.

The week officially started Monday at the Pride Week Kickoff Cookout. The event was set to be hosted at The Spectrum Center on 210 Souther 25th Avenue from 7 p.m - 9 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, a family game night is set to be hosted at The Spectrum Center from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Beers Queers & Karaoke event is set to be hosted at Southern Prohibition on 301 Mobile Street from 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7, Pepper’s Pride Party is set to be hosted at MPV on 5729 US 49 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8, the Queer Comedy Show is set to be hosted at Hattiesburg Community Arts Center at 825 Main Street. It opens at 8 p.m. and requires a ticket. You can visit pinebeltpride.com to buy a ticket.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, multiple events will be hosted throughout the day.

The Pre-Pride Wellness in Town Square Park, at 100 Main Street, is set to be hosted from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pride in the Park, also in Town Square Park, will then start at noon. The Pride march will lineup at 12:45 p.m. and start at 1 p.m.

The pub crawl will then leave the park at the start of Southern Prohibition around 5 p.m. It will last till around 8 p.m. and will include Fairley’s Wings & More and The Porter. You can visit pinebeltpride.com to buy your wristband for the pub crawl drink specials.

Finally, the After Party will open at 8 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Train Depot Ballroom. Tickets are available at pinebeltpride.com.

On Sunday the Drag Brunch & Brews event is set to be hosted at Colludium Brewing Company on 2108 W. 4th Street, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The Pride Week T3 will end the week’s event. It will be hosted at the Spectrum Center from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

You can purchase a VIP pass for the weekend at pinebeltpride.com. This will get you entry to both ticketed events, the pub crawl wrist band and specials at brunch.

