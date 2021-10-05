Win Stuff
Perry County Superintendent set to retire after 30 years with school district

By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry County School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Dearman announced he will be retiring after this school year.

Dearman has been working in the district for 30 years, with 12 years as an administrator and 18 as the superintendent.

“I thoroughly have enjoyed my career,” said Dearman. “Once again, I love people, I love to see kids do well and hopefully after I retire, I can still mentor people in the community.”

During his time with the district, Dearman was also a National Guardsman.

“The leadership training I received in the military was invaluable to being a leader as a principal in a school district and a superintendent,” said Dearman.

In his final year, he continues his duties while searching for his successor. As he flips through applications, he remembers his time in the role.

“For me, as a person and educator, I wanted to get into the education business to help kids, because there was a lot of teachers, coaches and administrators when I was in school that helped me and I wanted to do the same thing,” said Dearman.

Dearman has narrowed down his final candidates for the position and will inform the district when he has made his decision.

