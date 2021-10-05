Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Newborn Budweiser Clydesdale named Eminem

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Mo. (CNN) - Meet Eminem, Budweiser’s newest Clydesdale.

Anheuser-Busch announced his birth last month at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri, the breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

His name is spelled the same as the rapper Eminem but after the first initials of his mom and dad, Marcie and Myles.

He’ll have to undergo years of training before he can even try out to join the Budweiser Clydesdales traveling team.

By then, he could be about 6-feet tall at the shoulders and weigh as much as 2,000 pounds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
Woman killed in weekend Hattiesburg house fire identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say
About 185,000 Mississippi students will get P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year because...
MDHS, MDE releasing P-EBT benefits to about 350K Miss. children
A fight broke out near a preschool. During the fight, one person took out a firearm and began...
Man arrested in connection to Sunday shooting near Waynesboro preschool

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, people hold signs and chant during a meeting of the...
Garland says authorities will target school board threats
FILE - Shannen Doherty participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics...
Jury awards $6.3 million to Shannen Doherty in State Farm house fire suit
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, right, listens to his attorney, Mark...
Rittenhouse due in court for likely final motions hearing
A 77-year-old man who fell off a Colorado mountain trail was carried by fellow hikers until...
Good Samaritans make stretcher out of branches to help injured hiker