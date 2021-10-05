Multiple police units responding to Hattiesburg apartment complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Hattiesburg police units are responding to a situation at the Pinehaven Apartments complex on William Carey Parkway.

Details are limited at this time, but a heavy police presence can be seen in the area.

WDAM 7 has a news crew on the scene following this developing situation. We will update this story with details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.