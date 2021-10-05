Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Multiple police units responding to Hattiesburg apartment complex

Multiple Hattiesburg police units are responding to a situation at the Pinehaven Apartments...
Multiple Hattiesburg police units are responding to a situation at the Pinehaven Apartments complex.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple Hattiesburg police units are responding to a situation at the Pinehaven Apartments complex on William Carey Parkway.

Details are limited at this time, but a heavy police presence can be seen in the area.

WDAM 7 has a news crew on the scene following this developing situation. We will update this story with details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
Woman killed in weekend Hattiesburg house fire identified
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Company tied to Attorney General’s staffer questioned for TANF misspending, auditors say
About 185,000 Mississippi students will get P-EBT benefits for the 2020-21 school year because...
MDHS, MDE releasing P-EBT benefits to about 350K Miss. children
A fight broke out near a preschool. During the fight, one person took out a firearm and began...
Man arrested in connection to Sunday shooting near Waynesboro preschool

Latest News

Hattiesburg Walk to Diabetes to be held Sunday
Hattiesburg Walk for Diabetes to be held Sunday
Hattiesburg Walk to Diabetes to be held Sunday
Hattiesburg Walk for Diabetes to be held Sunday
The traffic alert has been cleared, and all railroad crossings are now open.
Train issues caused traffic delays in Ellisville
MSDH reported Tuesday that 947 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths were reported in Mississippi...
MSDH: 947 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday